Yankees sign former Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal

The Yankees will take a chance on the former All-Star, who has struggled mightily in 2019.

The Yankees continued adding to their hodgepodge of arms this summer, signing veteran reliever Trevor Rosenthal to a minor-league deal on Tuesday morning.

The 29-year-old has already spent portions of the 2019 season with the Washington Nationals and Detroit Tigers, though both have been disastrous stints.

In a combined 22 appearances, Rosenthal has a 13.50 ERA with 26 walks and just 17 strikeouts in 15.1 innings of work.

It's a swift fall from grace for the former All-Star, who was one of the game's promising relievers throughout the first four years of his MLB career.

From 2012 to 2015, the righty had a 2.66 ERA and 96 saves in 237 innings. He was a strikeout machine as well with 303 punchouts during that span.

Rosenthal lost his closer's role in 2016 as control issues played a large part in his ERA swelling to an uncharacteristic 4.46 — at the time a career-worst.

Things only got worse when he blew out his elbow in August of 2017, an injury that required Tommy John surgery and held him out the entire 2018 season.

Taking a flier on Rosenthal provides a low-risk, high-reward opportunity for the Yankees as they look to bolster their pitching staff down the stretch.

With a comfortable lead in the American League East, the Bronx Bombers can afford to give him a brief tryout to try and work his way into the bullpen.

If he can rediscover his early-career form, he'd quickly become a valuable asset.

The Yankees' starting rotation is still a major concern with October just around the corner which means their stellar bullpen is going to be taxed from here on out.

A contributing Rosenthal would be able to eat innings while ensuring the likes of Adam Ottavino, Zach Britton, Aroldis Chapman, and Tommy Kahnle get some rest down the stretch.

The Yankees recently brought in Ryan Dull and David Hernandez to provide more options for manager Aaron Boone as well.

New York's bullpen has thrown a combined 503 innings this season (prior to Tuesday night's game), which ranks seventh-most in Major League Baseball.