Zack Wheeler MLB rumors: Mets could see Phillies swoop in

The Phillies are considered the favorites to sign Zack Wheeler, who has been with the Mets since 2013.

The New York Mets could see another name linked to the organization head to another corner of the National League East.

After passing up on Joe Girardi for their managerial vacancy, the Mets might enter the 2020 season with Zack Wheeler as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies.

According to ESPN's Buster Olney on Wednesday morning, the Phillies are considered the top bidder for the free agent while the Cincinnati Reds and Minnesota Twins circle.

The Toronto Blue Jays have also been considered as a possible suitor.

Wheeler, 29, has strung together two consecutive almost-healthy seasons following a convoluted and difficult road back to the majors after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2015.

He has started 60 games since the start of 2018, going 23-15 with a 3.65 ERA and a 1.194 WHIP.

The righty showed a glimpse of becoming a top-tier starter during the second half of the 2018 season when he was one of the most dominant pitchers in the National League.

In his final 15 starts two seasons ago, he went 10-1 with a 2.06 ERA.

He had a similar big finish in 2019, too, which only helped his value on the free-agent market. He starting the season 7-6 with a 4.91 ERA, Wheeler went 4-2 with a 2.66 ERA in his final 11 starts.

With an arm that should be fresh for a starter entering his age 30 season, Wheeler is set to fetch a steep price on the market. The consensus is that he will get over $100 million from his new team.

The Mets initially offered Wheeler a $17.8 million qualifying offer earlier this offseason, to which was declined. Since then, the organization hasn't displayed much gumption in an attempt to re-sign him.

It will leave them searching for a fifth starter to join Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman, and Steven Matz. They could attempt to make a splash in the free-agent market by going after a big name like Madison Bumgarner or they'll take the more familiar, conservative route and promote from within. That would mean bringing either Robert Gsellman or Seth Lugo back into the starting fold after extensive bullpen work.

As for the Phillies, they will be hoping that the potential acquisition of Wheeler provides that top-three help the organization has so desperately needed over the past few seasons.

Aaron Nola has received little support from Vince Velasquez, Zach Eflin, and Nick Pivetta while Jake Arrieta has been hampered by injuries and inconsistencies.

Adding Wheeler with Nola — who did regress in 2019 after finishing third in the NL Cy Young Award voting two years ago — and a healthy Arrieta gives the top of the Phillies' rotation a considerable boost.