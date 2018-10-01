Chiefs Broncos prop bets for Monday Night Football

There are a lot more options for Monday Night Football wagers than just the point spread and total. Here are three interesting prop bets to consider for this Monday’s Week 4 showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos (8:15 p.m., ESPN).

Total TD passes by Patrick Mahomes (Over/Under 2.5)

Patrick Mahomes has taken the NFL by storm, throwing for 13 TDs in the first three games of his career. Prior to Mahomes, no quarterback had ever thrown for that many TDs in the first three games of a season, regardless of experience. Kansas City’s reliance on the aerial attack is apparent, as the Chiefs have only rushed for two TDs (Kareem Hunt recorded both).

The Broncos have already allowed five passing TDs through the first three games of the season, and have surrendered over 260 yards per game through the air. Mahomes should face little resistance throughout, making the Over on TD passes for the rookie an easy call.

The pick: Mahomes Over 2.5 TD passes (+115)

Will both teams make a field goal from 37 yards or longer (Yes +120, No -150)

The line seldom varies on this wager from week to week and venue to venue. But the fact that this game takes place in the Mile High City is not insignificant. The ball tends to carry much more readily in the thin Denver air, making long field goals easier to attain.

Broncos’ placekicker Brandon McManus is a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals this season (and a perfect 7-for-7 on extra points, for what it’s worth), drilling three from beyond 37 yards away. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has only attempted two field goals this season, but both split the uprights; one from 37 yards away and the other from 46 yards away. Denver should be able to force a Chiefs field goal at some point while playing at home, making ‘Yes’ the right side to support.

The pick: Yes (+120)

Double Result (Half time/Full time)

Kansas City, for the most part, should run roughshod on Denver’s defenders. Case Keenum draws a favorable matchup with the Chiefs’ stoppers, but Mahomes just seems to breathe different air. Andy Reid’s guys have the edge in this likely shootout.

The Chiefs have gone into the locker room with the lead in two of their first three games. The only time they didn’t was when Pittsburgh tied them at 21 apiece at Heinz Field two weeks ago. Kansas City shouldn’t need any last-second magic to beat the Broncos this week; bet on them to be wire-to-wire winners.

The pick: Chiefs Half time/Chiefs Full time (-125)

