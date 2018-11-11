Bills Jets NFL Week 10 highlights, recap

Todd Bowles' job should be in serious jeopardy after the New York Jets' Week 10 effort against a Buffalo Bills team that had scored just 20 combined points in their last three games.

The NFL's worst offense came into MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon and embarrassed the Jets (3-7) 41-10 in Week 10 action.

A matchup that once provided the promise of a rookie quarterback matchup in Buffalo's Josh Allen and New York's Sam Darnold turned into Matt Barkley facing off against Josh McCown as the two youngsters nursed injuries.

Buffalo's Barkley had a much better day, completing 15-of-25 passes in his debut for 232 yards and two touchdowns just 11 days after being signed.

He had plenty of help from running back LeSean McCoy, who had his best game of the season with 113 yards and two touchdowns.

In just 22:02, Barkley helped the Bills put up more points than what they scored in their past three games as they put up 31 unanswered points in the first half.

After receiving the opening kick-off, it took Barkley just two plays to get the Bills on the board. After hitting Robert Foster for a 47-yard reception, Barkley handed things off to running back LeSean McCoy, who rumbled for a 28-yard score. It was the first of his two first-half touchdowns.

Midway through the first quarter, Barkley led the Bills on a 14-play, 75-yard drive that ended with receiver Zay Jones reeling in a 10-yard reception before fumbling at the goal line. It was recovered by Jason Croom for six points.

While Barkley ripped the Jets defense apart, New York's offense was non-existent under McCown as it accrued just a single yard in the opening 15 minutes. It was the fewest yards gained by the Jets in a first quarter since 1991.

Barkley recorded his first touchdown pass since Christmas Eve of 2016 with eight minutes left in the half when he connected with offensive tackle Dion Dawkins for a seven-yard score.

The Jets would get on the board as the second half expired when Jason Myers knocked home a 55-yard field goal before scoring their first touchdown in over 35 offensive possessions early in the third quarter, a five-yard rush from Isaiah Crowell.

It did little to console any sour feelings surrounding the Jets as Sunday was the third-straight game the team failed to score more than 10 points.

McCown, who admirably led the Jets to five wins last year, threw for just 135 yards with a pair of interceptions in his first start of the season while the team as a whole accrued just 199 yards of total offense.