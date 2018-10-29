Is 2018 team the best Red Sox team ever? Rankings

On almost all of the dozen of DVDs that were released following the Red Sox’ 2004 title that broke the Curse of the Bambino is a clip of pitcher Curt Schilling toasting his teammates and screaming, “To the greatest Red Sox team EVER!!!!”

At the time, Schilling was probably right. That 2004 group was stacked and likely would have been able to handle those early 1900s teams (of course, anyone who objects to this is likely dead).

All we can really compare the 2018 championship team to is the three other teams that won it all this century – the 2004, 2007 and 2013 teams. Here are the Red Sox championship team power rankings, in which we make the case that the 2018 Sox are – indeed – the best Boston baseball team ever.

4. 2013

The 2013 Sox came out of nowhere to win it all, a year after going 69-93 under Bobby Valentine. But if there ever was a “fluke” champion in MLB, this was the group. The very next year in 2014 basically the same group of guys finished dead last in the AL East with a 71-91 record. The Mike Napolis, Jonny Gomes’ and Will Middlebrooks’ of the world were great that one year in 2013, but it was most certainly a “lightning in a bottle” deal.

3. 2004

In terms of star quality, the 2004 “idiots” were the best. In terms of elite play, they lag behind the 2007 and 2018 teams. In 04, Pedro was not quite as great as he was earlier in the decade. They also relied on dudes like Mark Bellhorn, Kevin Millar, “Brandon” Arroyo (as Tim McCarver would say) and Gabe Kapler.

Yeah, they made the greatest comeback in baseball history against the Yankees. But a bounce here or there and they could have been swept in that series.

The 2004 Sox went 98-64 in the regular season and got into the playoffs via the wild card. They went 11-3 in the playoffs.

2. 2007

There wasn’t really a hole in the 2007 Red Sox’ lineup as Manny Ramirez was still hitting at an elite level, David Ortiz was in his absolute prime and Dustin Pedroia won AL Rookie of the Year. Josh Beckett was money that season. Same with a young Jon Lester and Jonathan Papelbon.

This group went 96-66 in the regular season and 11-3 in the postseason but they were extended to a Game 7 in the ALCS by Cleveland.

1. 2018

You know the deal. 108 wins. The most in franchise history. An outstanding young outfield. Two MVP candidates in Mookie Betts and JD Martinez. The best pitcher in baseball (when healthy) in Chris Sale. A brilliant manager in Alex Cora.

If you want to get nit-picky with this group you can say that the bullpen was not as strong as some of the previous teams. Remember, Nathan Eovaldi is actually a starter. And who would you trust the most to close out a game in October – Keith Foulke in 04, Papelbon in 07, Koji Uehara in 2013 or Craig Kimbrel this year?

Kimbrel is not winning that poll often.

Still, the 2018 team takes the cake here. They have the most wins by a lot, and the most talent.