Big Boston sports weekend on tap

April is one of those magical overlap months on the Boston sports calendar as three of the four major local teams are all in action. This weekend, the Celtics and the Bruins will both be looking to position themselves as the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences, while the Red Sox will be playing their first games of the 2018 season at Fenway Park. Here is a preview of all the action.

Red Sox

The Red Sox will take their MLB-best 5-1 record into Thursday’s home opener against the Rays. David Price (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will get the ball on Fenway Opening Day, which starts at 2:05 p.m.. The Sox will have a day off Friday but return to action at the Fens on Saturday and will hand the ball to Rick Porcello (1-0, 1.69 ERA). Hector Velazquez (1-0, 1.59 ERA) is slated to throw for the Sox in the series finale on Sunday. Saturday’s game could get messy with some snow in the forecast.

Bruins

The B’s are tied with Tampa Bay for the top seed in the East but do have a game in hand. Boston plays at the Panthers Thursday night, hosts Ottawa on Saturday and has another game at the Garden Sunday against the Panthers again in the regular season finale. By Sunday night we will know the B’s first round playoff opponent — which could be any one of the following: the Maple Leafs, Flyers, Blue Jackets, Devils or the Panthers. The day, at least, of the B’s first playoff game is already set: Thursday, April 12 at the Garden.

Celtics

The C’s have just four regular season games remaining before their postseason starts next weekend. They’ll host the Bulls Friday night before a Sunday matinee at the Garden against lowly Atlanta.