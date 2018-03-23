Celtics G Kyrie Irving to have knee surgery

The Boston Celtics announced on Friday that star point guard Kyrie Irving will undergo a minimally invasive procedure on his left knee this Saturday.

There is no timetable for his return as of yet.

The timing could be much worse for the 26-year-old as the Celtics have just 11 games left in the regular season and trail the Toronto Raptors by 4.5 games for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Irving has been out of action since Mar. 11, which has been four games. Boston has been 2-2 in those games without Irving.

This procedure is somewhat expected for Irving, but not this soon. Last week, Celtics general manager Danny Ainge admitted to it (h/t 98.5 The Sports Hub):

"He has some surgery that may need to happen," Ainge said. "But maybe not this summer, maybe the following summer, or maybe the summer after that. I think that he could probably do it any time he wanted, but I'm not sure that it's needed at this moment."

Irving's left knee has provided problems in the past. In 2014, a left-knee contusion led to tendinitis in the area before he fractured the kneecap during the 2015 NBA Finals and underwent season-ending surgery.

This injury is not nearly as severe though as the Celtics stated the procedure would be done to "alleviate irritation."

However, Boston will need to get him back as soon as possible if they want to make it out of the Eastern Conference this year.