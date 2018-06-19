Crunch Time: Britt McHenry Sarah Spain war gets even more heated

Former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry and current ESPN reporter Sarah Spain got into a vicious Twitter battle this week, which began when McHenry took exception to a female Sports Illustrated writer encouraging fellow females to apply for a vacant job at SI.

“Never once did my parents say apply or try out ‘because you’re a girl,’” McHenry tweeted. “They told me to apply because I’m a hard worker. At ESPN, I never wanted to write for ESPNW. I wanted to be on the same page as the men. True equality. Novel concept.”

Spain, who does write for ESPNW, quickly shot back at McHenry.

“The fact that you never took the time to understand and follow @ESPNW and that you view the coverage of female athletes and female perspectives on major issues in sport as something ‘less than’ is a sad reflection of how you see women and yourself.”

Ouch.

The Twitter feud ended with (OK, it probably still has ended yet as you read this) McHenry criticizing Spain for once offering to be a fan’s date to the Super Bowl on EBay, and Spain making fun of McHenry for getting laid off from ESPN.

Brady vs. Belichick

We’ve gotten to the stage in our Patriots analysis in Boston where we debate whether or not Tom Brady did or did not deliver a pregnant pause when asked by Oprah Winfrey whether or not there’s “something going on with you and [coach Bill] Belichick?”

There was a pause by Brady for sure. But I’m not so sure it was pregnant.

“Um, no. I mean I love him,” Brady told Oprah of Belichick. “I love that he’s an incredible coach, mentor for me. And he’s pushed me in a lot of ways. Like everything, we don’t agree on absolutely everything. But that’s relationships.”

If this tension between Brady and Belichick continues into the season (and there’s plenty of reason to think it will), it’s not too hard to envision Brady screaming at Belichick much like he did to Josh McDaniels this past season. Remember, Brady and McDaniels are actual friends. Brady and Bill? Not so much.