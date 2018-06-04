Once again David Price is key to power Red Sox to MLB World Series

If David Price continues to pitch like this, all will be forgotten.

Carpal Tunnel due to playing video games, screaming at a Red Sox legend on an airplane, nagging injuries and a $217 million price tag? Water under the bridge.

Since the Carpal Tunnel issue early last month, in which he missed a key start against the rival Yankees and was lambasted for it for a week on Boston sports radio, Price has been lights out.

The Sox have won their last five games in which Price has started, and the veteran lefty hasn’t given up more than three earned runs in each of those games. His “worst” outing based on runs allowed during this stretch came this past Saturday night, and all he did was limit the defending World Series champion Astros to three earned and five hits in 6.0 innings of work. The Sox won, 5-4, after losing the first two games of their monster series against Houston.

The Astros could very well meet the Sox in the playoffs for the second straight year this coming October, and it would certainly be nice if Boston had something of a ‘Stros-stopper in their rotation.

“He shows up every five days, man, and he competes,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said of Price last week after Price sarcastically referred to himself, ‘soft.’ “Since day one, I saw the bullpen sessions and what he does to prepare every day. And if that’s soft, give me five soft guys every day. Because he can pitch.”

Price was one of the few Red Sox players who actually showed up in the ALDS last fall against Houston. In two outings out of the bullpen – 6.2 innings altogether – Price did not allow a run.

The Red Sox currently have the best record in all of baseball with a sparkling mark of 41-19. They currently have the best odds of winning it all this October.

If Price continues to throw like this, those odds will increase – and all the non-baseball crap will wash away.