Do Bruins have best offense in NHL playoffs?

The Bruins averaged 3.26 goals per game in regular season, good for sixth in the NHL, but right now it looks like no team can touch them in the lamp-lighting department.

The B’s hit up the Maple Leafs for five goals in their 5-1 Game 1 victory last Thursday and then outdid themselves on Saturday night by scoring seven goals in a 7-3 route of a win. As of Sunday afternoon, the Bruins had the top four players in NHL postseason points thus far with David Pastrnak already having nine points to his name and with Brad Marchand (6), Patrice Bergeron (5) and Torey Krug (5) not far behind.

Already, the Bruins are clearly in the Maple Leafs’ heads going into Game 3 in Toronto on Monday (7 p.m., NESN, NBCSN). Toronto’s fans are in despair, too, as here was the headline on their team blog, “Tip of the Tower” on Sunday: “Okay, NOW it’s time to panic.”

Despite an outing Saturday night in which he was pulled with 7:47 left in the first period, the Leafs will start Frederik Andersen in goal Monday night at Air Canada Centre. The Bruins have been able to take advantage of Toronto’s weak blue line so far, particularly Pastrnak who is looking like one of the best players in hockey right now.

Of note, the Bruins are expecting center Riley Nash to return to the lineup in Game 3.