Fantasy football: Patriots Jordan Matthews to blow up with Edelman out

With the news that Julian Edelman will be suspended the first four games of the 2018 NFL season, look for the Patriots to utilize Jordan Matthews a ton on offense.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been putting in extra time with Matthews at NFL mini-camp this week, and Matthews is hell-bent on proving that he is a legit starter in the league after an ugly stint with the Bills last year.

Matthews is still just 25-years-old and should put up similar numbers as Brandin Cooks did in the Patriots offense last year. Cooks recorded 65 catches for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns last year.

Playing with the likes of Sam Bradford, Mark Sanchez and Matt Barley in Philly - Matthews still managed to put up decent numbers early in his career.

In 2015, Matthews posted 85 receptions for 997 and eight touchdowns. He also had eight touchdowns in his rookie campaign.