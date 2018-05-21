Free Celtics Cavaliers live stream link of NBA Game 5

Can LeBron James will the Cleveland Cavaliers to knotting up the Eastern Conference Finals at two games apiece? Or will the Celtics head back to Boston with a commanding 3-1 series lead in tow? We’ll find out Monday night, when King James and the Cavs host the Celtics in Game 4 live from “The Land” at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

James had 27 points and 12 assists and the Cavs shot 50 percent from beyond the arc to help lead Cleveland to a dominating 116-86 win in Game 3 on Saturday night, pulling to within a game of Boston’s 2-1 series lead.

In addition to King James’s brilliance and Cleveland’s blistering three-point shooting, the Cavs were also aided in Game 3 by a stalwart defensive effort, forcing 15 Boston turnovers, while pestering Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown into early foul trouble and just 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting from the field. That’s after the second-year star scored 23 points in each of the first two games of the series.

“I just don’t think they let me catch the ball,” Brown said following Game 3, as reported by The Boston Globe. “I think they was denying me. They didn’t want me to get the ball, and when I did get it, it wasn’t in the position I was comfortable in. [The early foul trouble] was key, it took me out of rhythm. I expected it to be like that. They’re at home, that’s how it goes typically. Trying to guard LeBron James, it’s hard to stop him without touching him.”

Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance Jr. also harassed Celtics All-Star power forward Al Horford to just 2-of-4 shooting for only seven points after his solid outings in the first two games of the series.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue is looking for his squad to be aggressive from the opening tip-off of Game 4 just as they were in Game 3, jumping all over the Celtics for a 15-point lead by the end of the first quarter.

"This is the way we have to play," Lue said, as reported by NBA.com. "I think bringing the physicality to start."

