Free, live, stream, Celtics, 76ers, live, streaming, Sixers, link

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics will look to close out the Sixers Wednesday. Getty Images

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will continue their best-of-seven NBA playoffs series Wednesday night at TD Garden with the Celtics owning the opportunity to close out Philly in the fifth game. The game will be broadcast live on TNT and will also live stream on the TNT Drama App.

The Celtics have seen their point totals dip in each game during the series with a high point of 117 in their Game 1 blowout win. The rest of the series has been more nip-tuck, though the Sixers broke through with a convincing win in Game 4 at home on Monday.

If the Sixers send the series back to Philadelphia, Game 6 would be played on Friday. A potential Game 7 would be played Sunday in Boston. The Cleveland Cavaliers await the winner of this series.

You can stream live sports now for free at Fubo TV.

Here is a live stream link to the TNT broadcast.

If you do not have a cable subscription there are other live streaming options for Celtics versus Sixers. Click back here for updated links on where to live stream the NBA semi-finals series between the Celtics and 76ers.

Free live stream link 1

Free live stream link 2

Free live stream link 3