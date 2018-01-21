Free Patriots Jaguars live stream link NFL AFC game streaming

The New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars will battle for the right to go to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, Jan. 21 with the AFC title game set for 3:05 p.m. in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Patriots finished the season 13-3 and earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. The Pats defeated the Titans in the Divisional Round last Saturday. The Jaguars went 10-6 this season and earned the No. 3 seed in the playoffs. The Jags dumped the Buffalo Bills in the NFL wild card round and then upset the Steelers in Pittsburgh in the divisional round.

The Patriots and Jaguars last met in the AFC title game in 1997, with the Patriots advancing to the Super Bowl where they lost to the Green Bay Packers.

This year's version will be broadcast live on CBS nationally. The official live stream of the game will be on CBS All Access. The catch is that you have to sign up with CBS to live stream and there is a fee. Here is the link for the official CBS live stream.

To stream the game live for free there are several options. Facebook Live is your best bet and you can also try YouTube Live. If the stream is cut out, look in the comments section of the page and it will offer you other choices. Here are the top options for the Patriots versus Jaguars live stream on Sunday. They will be updated closer to game time.

