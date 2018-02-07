Glance at 13 Boston - Massachusetts athletes in Winter Olympics

The Bay State is well stocked in Olympians this winter

Chris Bourque will be one of 13 Massachusetts natives to compete in Pyeongchang. Getty Images

Massachusetts will be well-represented in PyeongChang with 13 Bay Staters ready to participate in the 2018 games. Chris Bourque (North Reading), Ryan Donato (Scituate), Bobby Butler (Marlborough), John McCarthy (Boston) and Noah Welch (Brighton) are all set to skate for the Team USA men’s ice hockey team; while the Team USA women will also feature its fair share of Mass natives with Meghan Duggan (Danvers), Kacey Bellamy (Westfield) and Kali Flanagan (Burlington) looking to bring home the gold.

Saugus’ Jonathan Cheever will be seeking a medal in snowboardcross, as will Steven Langton (Melrose) in bobsled four-man push. Marstons Mills’ Mike Trapp will partake in the parallel giant slalom in PyeongChang.

Annalisa Drew (Andover) will be performing in the halfpipe of freestyle skiing while Alice Merryweather (Hingham) will take part in alpine skiing events.