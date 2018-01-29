Injury update: Will Rob Gronkowski play in the Patriots Eagles Super Bowl?

Rob Gronkowski is more than likely to play in Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles this coming Sunday despite his recent concussion issue.

The hit that Gronkowski suffered in the AFC Championship game against the Jaguars knocked him from the game and he did not return. Had the Super Bowl been played this past Sunday instead of with the two-week break, Gronkowski likely would not have been available to the Patriots.

Symptoms from a first-time concussion typically resolve within a week or 10 days. Gronkowski has never been officially listed as having a concussion while playing in the NFL until now, which means barring any unforeseen setback, the big tight end will be ready to go on Sunday.

The Patriots were very conservative with Stephon Gilmore earlier this season when he suffered a concussion in Week 5. Gilmore missed three weeks with a “concussion,” but an ankle injury was also listed on the injury report.

Gronkowski is still in the concussion protocol but if he is cleared by an independent neurologist by the end of this week he is expected to play in Super Bowl LII.

Gronkowski is not allowed to speak with the media until he is cleared from the concussion protocol, much to the dismay of the national news media who view Gronk as the only true “quotable” player on the Pats.