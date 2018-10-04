Josh Gordon helps lead Patriots past Colts

That loss to the Lions on Sunday Night Football seems like it happened during the Reagan administration at this point as the Patriots have put together back-to-back blowout victories. The Pats rolled past Indianapolis Thursday night, 38-24, to move to 3-2 on the season.

The highlight of the evening was a Tom Brady 34-yard bomb to Josh Gordon for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Gordon's TD catch, the first of his Patriots career, was also the 500th of Brady's career. Gordon's grab was set up by an interception by Jonathan Jones as both big plays silenced a late Colts comeback attempt.

The Patriots owned a 24-3 lead over Indy at halftime.

Tom Brady was 23-of-27 for 203 yards, two touchdowns and zero picks in a flawless first 30 minutes.

The Patriots now have nine days to get ready for the best team in the AFC so far this season in the Kansas City Chiefs. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looked mortal in the Chiefs' narrow 27-23 victory over the Broncos this past Monday night, but under Bill Belichick the Patriots have often struggled when seeing a talented QB for the first time. The Chiefs don't exactly have a gimme game this coming Sunday as they'll host the Jaguars.