Kenneth Faried Celtics NBA Trade Rumors: Nuggets ready to pull trigger?

Nuggets forward Kenneth Faried remains the most likely target for the Celtics to use their Disabled Player Exception (DPE) ahead of this year’s NBA Trade Deadline.

The Celtics were outrebounded by the Lakers 51-42 Tuesday night in one of their worst losses of the season, and it’s clear that they need some help in the frontcourt if they are to be taken seriously as a contender for the NBA title.

Faried is playing the role of good soldier in Denver despite seeing his minutes slashed this season by head coach Michael Malone. Faried hasn’t played more than 20 minutes in a game since early December, but has not complained publicly.

“Our job is to win games and we’re winning games right now … Why would I play (Faried) over Nikola (Jokic) or Trey Lyles with how well they’re playing right now?,” Malone told Nuggets writer Gina Mizell last month.

Faried is still just 28-years-old, and the “Manimal” was consistently averaging a double-double in the NBA just two years ago. From the 2013 through 2016 season, Faried averaged at least 8.6 rebounds and 11.5 points per game.

The Celtics could use another banger down low, and Faried would be a perfect fit. The Nuggets likely wouldn’t be asking for much when it comes to a Faried trade as they have killed his value. Along with the $8.4 million trade exception, the Celtics would only really need to give up a Shane Larkin or Abdel Nader in a deal.