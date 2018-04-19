Lakers fan Ice Cube is pumped to bring BIG3 to Boston

The rapper has nothing but respect for Celtics fans.

The Lakers vs. Celtics rivalry may be one of the biggest in all of sports, but that's not stopping Ice Cube from showing Boston some love.

The rapper, actor and noted Los Angeles fan is bringing his BIG3 basketball league to the Hub later this summer, and he couldn't be more excited. Ice Cube told Metro during a call on Thursday that he has nothing but respect for Celtics fans and can't wait for the trip to Boston this season.

"Boston is a great basketball town," Ice Cube said. "I grew up a Lakers fan, but I always respected Boston fans with the passion they have for their team."

Co-founded by Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz, the 3-on-3 basketball league has become a hit since it debuted last year and features some of the best ballers and ex-NBA players around. This year's roster includes all-stars like Kenyon Martin, Ron Artest, Nate Robinson, Amar'e Stoudemire, Baron Davis, Chris “Birdman” Andersen, Quentin Richardson and Jermaine O'Neal.

Ice Cube talks BIG3 in Boston

Fans can also expect several ex-Celtics to throw down this season, such as Brian Scalabrine, Ricky Davis, Chauncey Billups and Glen "Big Baby" Davis. Allen Iverson, Julius Erving and slew of other legends have been tapped to serve as coaches as well.

After a successful first season in 2017, BIG3 is coming to a number of new cities this year, including Boston. Ice Cube admits he's pretty pumped for his first ever trip to the TD Garden, which is set for Aug. 3.

"I'm excited to come to TD Garden," Ice Cube said. "It's going to be my first time in the arena, so I'm excited to see that history and bring a little history with me."

"This was a place that we've had our eye on," he added. "Boston is definitely a basketball town."

Tickets to the 2018 season of BIG3 go on sale Friday, April 20.

If you go:

Aug. 3, TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, big3.com