Latest Celtics Greg Monroe NBA Trade Rumors: A deal likely

The Celtics are the favorite to land Greg Monroe after he was bought out

The Celtics are likely to push hard to acquire Greg Monroe after the center was bought out by the Phoenix Suns Wednesday night.

Monroe has an expiring contract worth $17.8 million and averaged 10.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists this season for the Suns. Financially, Monroe would be the perfect player for the Celtics to use their Disabled Player Exception (from the Gordon Hayward injury) on.

Monroe has gained the reputation for being something of a Celtics killer over the years and would surely be welcomed by the Boston fan base.

Monroe was already traded this season as Phoenix nabbed him in the Eric Bledsoe trade with Milwaukee.

The Georgetown product is still just 27-years-old and is strong on the boards as he's averaging 8.0 rebounds per game this season. In the 2014-15 season with the Pistons, he averaged a double-double with 10.2 rebounds and 15.9 points per game.

Statistically the Celtics are a top 10 NBA rebounding team but as evidenced in last week's ugly loss to the Lakers, there's great room for improvement. Monroe would provide Boston with a legit paint presence, something that they only really have right now with Aron Baynes.