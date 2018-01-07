Latest NFL Mock Draft 2018: Patriots Redskins Jets Giants go QB

More and more quarterbacks continue to sneak into the top of most 2018 NFL Mock Drafts and this one is no exception. In our latest mock, we have Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield going to the Redskins at No. 13 and the Patriots getting their replacement for Jimmy Garoppolo by tabbing a QB with the 32nd overall pick. Aside from the usual names – Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen, Lamar Jackson and Mayfield – there does not yet appear to be any QB talent that could fall into the third or fourth round. That will likely change as we get closer to draft, post NFL Combine.

The Patriots would prefer to hold off on drafting a QB until the third or the fourth round (remember that they got Garoppolo in the second round) instead of using a first rounder on a player that would not even get on the field until 2020 or so.

1. Cleveland Browns: Arden Key, DE, LSU

2. New York Giants: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

3. Indianapolis Colts: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

4. Cleveland Browns: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

5. Denver Broncos: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

6. New York Jets: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama

8. Chicago Bears: Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

9. San Francisco 49ers: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

10. Oakland Raiders: Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa

11. Miami Dolphins: Derwin James, S, Florida State

12. Cincinnati Bengals: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

13. Washington Redskins: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

14. Green Bay Packers: Vita Vea, NT, Washington

15. Arizona Cardinals: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

16. Baltimore Ravens: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

18. Seattle Seahawks: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

19. Dallas Cowboys: Donte Jackson, CB, LSU

20. Detroit Lions: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

21. Tennessee Titans: Billy Price, C, Ohio State

22. Buffalo Bills: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

23. Atlanta Falcons: Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn

24. New Orleans Saints: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

25. Jacksonville Jaguars: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

26. Buffalo Bills: Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

27. Los Angeles Rams: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

28. Carolina Panthers: Bryce Love, RB, Stanford

29. Pittsburgh Steelers: Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson

30. Minnesota Vikings: Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State

31. Philadelphia Eagles: Anthony Averett, CB, Alabama

32. New England Patriots: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

33. Cleveland Browns: DJ Reed, CB, Kansas State

34. New York Giants: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

35. Cleveland Browns: Maurice Hurst, DE, Michigan

36. Indianapolis Colts: Damien Harris, RB, Alabama

37. New York Jets: Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia

38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma

39. Chicago Bears: Harold Landry, DE, Boston College

40. Denver Broncos: Duek Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest

41. Oakland Raiders: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

42. Miami Dolphins: Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State

43. New England Patriots: JC Jackson, CB, Maryland

44. Washington Redskins: Sony Michel, RB, Georgia

45. Green Bay Packers: Rashaan Evans, DE, Alabama

46. Cincinnati Bengals: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

47. Arizona Cardinals: Ken Webster, CB, Ole Miss

48. Los Angeles Chargers: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

49. New York Jets: Antonio Callaway, WR, Florida

50. Dallas Cowboys: Chad Thomas, DE, Miami

51. Detroit Lions: Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn

52. Baltimore Ravens: Cameron Smith, LB, USC

53. Buffalo Bills: Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

54. Tennessee Titans: Dorance Armstrong, DE, Kansas

55. Atlanta Falcons: DJ Moore, WR, Maryland

56. Carolina Panthers: Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

57. Kansas City Chiefs: Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State

58. Jacksonville Jaguars: Will Hernandez, G, UTEP

59. San Francisco 49ers: Ronald Jones, RB, USC

60. Buffalo Bills: Connor Williams, OT, Texas

61. Minnesota Vikings: Iman Marshall, CB, USC

62. Pittsburgh Steelers: Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida

63. Cleveland Browns: Justin Reid, S, Stanford

64. New England Patriots: Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame