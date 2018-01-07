Latest NFL Mock Draft 2018: Patriots Redskins Jets Giants go QB

More and more quarterbacks continue to sneak into the top of most 2018 NFL Mock Drafts and this one is no exception. In our latest mock, we have Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield going to the Redskins at No. 13 and the Patriots getting their replacement for Jimmy Garoppolo by tabbing a QB with the 32nd overall pick. Aside from the usual names – Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen, Lamar Jackson and Mayfield – there does not yet appear to be any QB talent that could fall into the third or fourth round. That will likely change as we get closer to draft, post NFL Combine.
The Patriots would prefer to hold off on drafting a QB until the third or the fourth round (remember that they got Garoppolo in the second round) instead of using a first rounder on a player that would not even get on the field until 2020 or so.
1. Cleveland Browns: Arden Key, DE, LSU
2. New York Giants: Sam Darnold, QB, USC
3. Indianapolis Colts: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State
4. Cleveland Browns: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
5. Denver Broncos: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
6. New York Jets: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama
8. Chicago Bears: Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
9. San Francisco 49ers: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
10. Oakland Raiders: Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa
11. Miami Dolphins: Derwin James, S, Florida State
12. Cincinnati Bengals: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame
13. Washington Redskins: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
14. Green Bay Packers: Vita Vea, NT, Washington
15. Arizona Cardinals: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama
16. Baltimore Ravens: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
17. Los Angeles Chargers: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
18. Seattle Seahawks: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
19. Dallas Cowboys: Donte Jackson, CB, LSU
20. Detroit Lions: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
21. Tennessee Titans: Billy Price, C, Ohio State
22. Buffalo Bills: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
23. Atlanta Falcons: Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn
24. New Orleans Saints: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
25. Jacksonville Jaguars: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado
26. Buffalo Bills: Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA
27. Los Angeles Rams: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma
28. Carolina Panthers: Bryce Love, RB, Stanford
29. Pittsburgh Steelers: Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson
30. Minnesota Vikings: Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State
31. Philadelphia Eagles: Anthony Averett, CB, Alabama
32. New England Patriots: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
33. Cleveland Browns: DJ Reed, CB, Kansas State
34. New York Giants: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
35. Cleveland Browns: Maurice Hurst, DE, Michigan
36. Indianapolis Colts: Damien Harris, RB, Alabama
37. New York Jets: Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia
38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma
39. Chicago Bears: Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
40. Denver Broncos: Duek Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest
41. Oakland Raiders: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
42. Miami Dolphins: Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State
43. New England Patriots: JC Jackson, CB, Maryland
44. Washington Redskins: Sony Michel, RB, Georgia
45. Green Bay Packers: Rashaan Evans, DE, Alabama
46. Cincinnati Bengals: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M
47. Arizona Cardinals: Ken Webster, CB, Ole Miss
48. Los Angeles Chargers: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky
49. New York Jets: Antonio Callaway, WR, Florida
50. Dallas Cowboys: Chad Thomas, DE, Miami
51. Detroit Lions: Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn
52. Baltimore Ravens: Cameron Smith, LB, USC
53. Buffalo Bills: Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina
54. Tennessee Titans: Dorance Armstrong, DE, Kansas
55. Atlanta Falcons: DJ Moore, WR, Maryland
56. Carolina Panthers: Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State
57. Kansas City Chiefs: Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State
58. Jacksonville Jaguars: Will Hernandez, G, UTEP
59. San Francisco 49ers: Ronald Jones, RB, USC
60. Buffalo Bills: Connor Williams, OT, Texas
61. Minnesota Vikings: Iman Marshall, CB, USC
62. Pittsburgh Steelers: Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida
63. Cleveland Browns: Justin Reid, S, Stanford
64. New England Patriots: Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame