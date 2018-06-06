Danny Picard: LeBron to Celtics not as crazy as you think

No, I don’t think it’s crazy. In fact, it makes too much sense.

LeBron James to Boston. Make it happen.

When NBA free agency begins, it’ll be James’ decision. Does he stick with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a one-year, $35.6 million player option, or does he choose to opt out and become a free agent?

By all indications, dating back to rumors that began before this season even started, James is going to leave Cleveland for Los Angeles this summer because he owns a house a half hour from the Staples Center. That would leave the Lakers and Clippers as his only options.

But on ESPN’s “First Take” on Wednesday, Stephen A. Smith said that James is going to talk to seven teams this summer: Cleveland, the Lakers, Miami, Philadelphia, Houston, Golden State, and yes, Boston.

“He’s going to have a conversation with Boston,” said Smith, who isn’t the first person to bring up the Celtics when discussing James’ future plans.

On Fox Sports 1 last week, former Celtic Antoine Walker said James should consider wearing Green.

“Now you’re gonna think I’m crazy, but if I were [LeBron], I’m going to Boston,” said Walker. “Yeah, I’m going to Boston. I mean, Kevin Durant did it. Kevin Durant joined the best. And the best team in the Eastern Conference right now would be the Boston Celtics. I would figure out a way to get to Boston, if I’m LeBron James. Even the playing field.

“If I’m Danny Ainge, I’m taking a shot at him,” Walker continued. “I want to even the playing field. If LeBron James is free, I want to even the playing field. And that’s how you even the playing field.”

The more I watch the Golden State Warriors dominate, the more I want to see James in a Celtics uniform. Much like how I wanted to see Kevin Durant choose the Celtics two summers ago. Durant was the best player available. And he chose Golden State.

This summer, if James does opt out of his deal in Cleveland, he will be the best player available. And yeah, I’ll say it, the Celtics should go get him.

Not sure I ever thought these words would come out of my mouth, but, Antoine Walker is right. Danny Ainge and James should team up in order to even the playing field.

The C’s would have to get creative in order to rid themselves of one of their current max contracts, but as long as Kyrie Irving isn’t the sacrificial lamb, adding James would undoubtedly make the Celtics the best team in the East, if not the entire NBA. It would, as Walker advised, “even the playing field.”

I’m not convinced that Irving and James dislike each other. Did you see the way they hugged it out after playing against each other this year? Heck, they still do their own personal handshake together.

LeBron recently told ESPN’s Rachel Nicols before the Finals that “it was just bad for our franchise to just trade away our superstar point guard.”

Doesn’t look or sound like a broken friendship to me.

Maybe it was part of the plan. As in, “Hey Kyrie, demand a trade and get out of here now, and I’ll join you next summer.”

Or maybe James just wants to be on the best team that’s not named the Warriors. If that’s the case, he’ll have more than just a conversation with the Celtics.

He’ll take his talents to Boston.

Listen to “The Danny Picard Show” at dannypicard.com. Follow him on Twitter @DannyPicard.