Nathan Eovaldi gem puts Red Sox in great position for Game 4

Nathan Eovaldi has been the MVP for the Red Sox in the ALDS against the Yankees so far.

Heading into Monday night's Game 3 with the series tied 1-1 and with New York owning home field advantage, Evovaldi completely shut down the New York lineup. It certainly helped a ton that the Red Sox put up 16 runs in the game, but Eovaldi's seven inning stint allows Boston manager Alex Cora great flexibility heading into Game 4 and a potential Game 5.

In Game 1 of the series, the Red Sox used Chris Sale, Ryan Brasier, Brandon Workman, Matt Barnes, Rick Porcello and Craig Kimbrel. In Game 2, Alex Cora called on David Price, Joe Kelly, Brasier, Workman, Eduardo Rodriguez and Heath Hembree.

Eovaldi's relatively lengthy postseason start, combined with the fact that the Sox were off on Sunday gives Boston a pitching staff that is fully recharged.

Porcello is set to start for the Red Sox tonight in Game 4, with Sale lined up for a potential Game 5. It will be interesting to see when (if) Cora brings back Price in the series. It's unlikely that Price would see any action in Game 4 given his struggles at Yankee Stadium.

In his back pocket, Cora could have his No. 1 and No. 2 starter fully rested for a potential Game 5 at home.