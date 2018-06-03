NBA: Celtics hate and what team will LeBron play for next season?

The Celtics were slighted in the release of Westgate Las Vegas’ odds to win the 2019 NBA title. The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets have the best odds – which is not entirely surprising - with the Warriors at 5/4 and the Rockets at 7/2.

But the Philadelphia 76ers, who the Celtics thumped in five games last month despite not having the services of their two best players, somehow have better odds than the C’s to win it all next year.

What gives?

Perhaps Vegas really does think the Sixers have a shot at landing LeBron James in free agency. That’s the only explanation.

Also of note, the Spurs, the Lakers and Heat all have better odds of winning it all than LeBron’s current team - the Cavaliers do. We know the Lakers are on the list of teams LeBron could wind up with – maybe we should add the Spurs and the Heat (again), too.

Here are the full odds for a championship next season.