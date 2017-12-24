NBA Christmas basketball schedule TV live stream link

The NBA offers up a full slate of games on Christmas Day

Kyrie Irving and the Celtics will face John Wall and the Wizards Monday. Getty Images

What used to be a couple games on TV has turned into a Christmas Day spectacular for the NBA and pro basketball fans everywhere as the league will churn out five games this Monday.

Here is a look at the schedule with start times and TV information:

Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks (12 p.m., ESPN)

Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors (3 p.m., ABC)

Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics (5:30 p.m., ABC)

Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder (8 p.m., ABC)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers (10:30 p.m., TNT)

The ESPN and ABC games can be live streamed on the Watch ESPN live stream. Here is the link.

The nightcap of the Timberwolves and Lakers can be streamed on the TNT live stream. Here is the link.