New England Patriots schedule released: 2018

The New England Patriots schedule was released by the NFL Thursday night and the Pats will have five nationally televised games before Thanksgiving. Marquee match ups on the schedule include an AFC championship game rematch against the Jaguars in Jacksonville in Week 2, a showdown against former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia in Week 3, a showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Foxboro on Nov. 4, a home date with the Vikings on Dec. 2, and another December matchup at Pittsburgh on the 16th.

Here is a look at the full schedule.

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 9 vs. Houston, 1 p.m.

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 16 at Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m.

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 23 at Detroit, 8:20 p.m.

Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 30 vs. Miami, 1 p.m.

Week 5: Thursday, Oct. 4 vs. Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m.

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 14 vs. Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 21 at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Week 8: Monday, Oct. 29 at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 4 vs. Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 11 at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 25 vs. NY Jets, 1 p.m.

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 2 vs. Vikings, 4:25 p.m.

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 9 at Miami, 1 p.m.

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 16 at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 23 vs. Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 30: vs. NY Jets, 1 p.m.