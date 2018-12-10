New Sarah Spain Around the Horn Instagram pics photos, more

Sports reporter Sarah Spain has been a regular on ESPN’s Around the Horn for several years now and her writing talents can still be read at ESPNW.

One of Spain’s better pieces came out a few weeks back when there were rumors that the Cleveland Browns were looking at potentially hiring Condoleezza Rice as head coach. Spain shot that idea down, but also wrote that it shouldn’t close the door on women in the league.

“Because Rice is clearly not qualified for the job, she has quickly become the subject of scrutiny, an easily cast-aside token. But it’s worth noting that the idea of Rice as a team adviser or front office consultant would likely be seen as brilliant were it to come from the mind of Bill Belichick or Robert Kraft. The Browns are not afforded the same benefit of the doubt when it comes to groundbreaking ideas. Maybe because they once pinned their hopes on a quarterback named Monday who though a blonde wig, a fake mustache and glasses would be disguise enough to obscure his identity while partying in Vegas midseason.

“It seems, while other teams are successfully adding women to their ranks – including the 49ers, who employ Katie Sowers as an offensive assistant, and the Raiders, who have hired Kelsey Martinez as a strength and conditioning coach – the Browns continue to be the Browns, somehow turning an interest in a female candidate into this mess.”

Here are some pics of Spain from Getty Images and her Instagram page.

Spain 1

Spain 2

Spain 3

Spain 4

Spain 5

Spain 6

Spain 7

Spain 8

Spain 9