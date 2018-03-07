NFL, trade, rumors, Patriots, Richard Sherman, getting real

Richard Sherman will likely never play another down for the Seahawks. Getty Images

Cornerback Richard Sherman could very well be the next member of the New England Patriots.

The Seattle Seahawks reign as an elite NFC team seems to be over as the franchise cut bait with Michael Bennett on Wednesday, trading him to Philadelphia, and now they are poised to do the same with Richard Sherman.

Sherman "said his goodbyes" with the Seahawks organization on Wednesday.

The likelihood is that the Seahawks will cut Sherman, making him a free agent. The Patriots are thought to be the likely short-term destination for the cornerback. The move would be akin to the Pats signing Darrelle Revis after he was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014. Revis played one year with the Patriots, who ironically beat Sherman in the Seahawks in the Super Bowl in February of 2015.

Like the Patriots did with the Revis deal, they would likely spread the salary cap charges over the course of two years and Sherman would enter free agency in 2019.

The Patriots have reportedly coveted a Sherman - Stephon Gilmore pairing at the cornerback positions as they inquired about his services last March, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 29-year-old Sherman is recovering from a ruptured right Achilles tendon, which required season-ending surgery in November. For what it's worth, Revis was 28-years-old when he signed with the Patriots in 2014.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has always showered Sherman with praise, calling him a "great" player in this video and touting that since he's come into the NFL that he's had more interceptions than any other player. Belichick continued that Sherman has "great instincts, good hands and good ball skills."