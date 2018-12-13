NSFW video Old Patriots fan flips out watching Pats lose to Dolphins

Patriots fans everywhere were crushed this past Sunday when the Miami Dolphins pulled off a last-second miracle play that gave them a stunning 34-33 win over New England. Ryan Tannehill hit Kenny Stills, Stills tossed a lateral to DeVante Parker, and Parker threw it back to Kenyan Drake – who had the game-winning score as he outraced Rob Gronkowski to the end zone.

There were plenty of ugly reaction videos on YouTube but this swearing old dude takes the cake.

There were plenty of “oh my Gods!,” a reference to JC, and a few F-bombs dropped in, making it somewhat NSFW. Enjoy!