NSFW video of Robert Kraft following prostitution hooker arrest

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was charged with soliciting a prostitute on Friday following a sting on the Orchids of Asia day spa in Jupiter, Florida. Kraft has a residence in Palm Beach, Florida which is approximately 16 miles away.

Jupiter Florida police claim to have video of Kraft at the spa, according to the Jupiter Police Department.

Kraft’s actions away from Gillette Stadium have raised eyebrows for several years following the death of his wife Myra in July in 2011. Shortly after Myra’s death, Kraft was seen out in public with actress Ricki Noel Lander – who is 38 years younger than the 77-year-old Pats owner.

Lander gave birth to a child in the fall of 2017 but Kraft has denied that he is the father.

Here is a NSFW video from 2012 of Kraft with Lander at an audition of an unknown TV show or film. In the video, Kraft says, “[Expletive] you [expletive].”

Kraft was out and about during Super Bowl week, partying with rappers Meek Mill and Snoop Dogg. Here is a video of Kraft with Cardi B the day before the Patriots victory over the Rams.