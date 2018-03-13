Home
 
Patriots Ndamukong Suh NFL rumors heating up quickly

By
Matt Burke
 Published : March 13, 2018
Ndamukong Suh is expected to be cut by the Dolphins Wednesday. Getty Images

The Patriots always go against the standard way of thinking this time of year, and it now looks like they are ready to build up their defensive line (instead of the cornerback position or linebacker positions) in the form of adding Ndamukong Suh in addition to already-acquired defensive tackle Danny Shelton.

Matthew Cannata of Phinsider Radio (part of the SB Nation network) tweeted the following Tuesday morning, prior to the Dolphins signing away Danny Amendola from the Pats.

So, Cannata's source was right on at least one account already today. Cannata also said he was told the following: "The Patriots would not budge with Amendola's request for more money because … get this … They are trying to sign Ndamukong Suh."

Cannata is not exactly Adam Schefter at this point in terms of a reliable pro football news source, but the Boston Herald's Jeff Howe said after the Dolphins' Amendola signing: "I don't have any info on Suh, but I could see it. Might sound crazy, but I'm not dismissing it."

Suh thrived in Detroit playing under Bill Belichick disciple Jim Schwartz, but never quite lived up to his billing in Miami.

 
