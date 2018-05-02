Red Sox are finally digging the long ball again

The Red Sox finished dead last in the American League in home runs last season, hitting just 168. Compared with the No. 1 Yankees, who bashed 241 in 2017, it was clear that the Sox had to do something to help out in the power department this season.

Adding JD Martinez certainly has helped as he has six homers so far this season, but Martinez is being outpaced on his own team this year. Mookie Betts now has 11 round-trippers to his name this season, leading the Sox. The three homers Betts hit Wednesday afternoon against the Royals made him the first player in MLB history to have four 3-home run games before turning 26-years-old.

As a team the Sox have 34 home runs so far this season, good for eighth in the American League.

Betts and Martinez are leading the way for sure, but Rafael Devers (4), Mitch Moreland (4), Hanley Ramirez (3), Eduardo Nunez (3) and Xander Bogaerts (3) have also helped make the Sox a long ball threat once again.

On the road again

The Red Sox won’t play a game at Fenway again until May 14 as they take to the road to take on the Rangers, Yankees and Blue Jays in respective series’. Leading things off are the Rangers, who are one of the worst teams in the AL with a 12-20 mark.

David Price (2-3, 3.78 ERA) will get the ball for the Sox in the series opener Thursday night and will be opposed by Mike Minor (2-1, 4.33 ERA).

It’s a big outing for Price, who got off to a great start to the season but has endured back-to-back ugly outings.

As for the rest of the series - Rick Porcello (4-0, 2.23 ERA) is slated to throw for the Sox on Friday night with Eduardo Rodriguez (3-0, 4.78 ERA) set to go Saturday and Chris Sale (2-1, 2.14 ERA) slated to go Sunday afternoon.