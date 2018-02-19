Red Sox sign JD Martinez - Projected Boston batting lineup

Reports said Monday afternoon that Martinez was signed sealed and delivered

JD Martinez came through in the clutch for the Diamondbacks last season. Getty Images

The Red Sox have signed free agent JD Martinez despite all the noise in the past few weeks that Martinez and his camp were “fed up” with Boston.

Late Monday afternoon, ESPN’s Pedro Gomez tweeted, “It’s done. JD Martinez is a Red Sox.”

Martinez had been the most coveted bat on the MLB free agent market and fits perfectly within the Red Sox’ 2018 plans, giving them tremendous flexibility. Martinez can play first base, he can play the outfield and he can DH.

Another Scott Boras client, Eric Hosmer, signed an eight-year, $144 million deal with the Padres this past weekend - which led to immediate speculation that a Martinez deal could be coming quick.

Martinez has hit above .300 the past two seasons and clocked a career-best 45 homers (in Detroit and Arizona) last season alone. He has hit at least 22 homers per year since 2014.

Martinez figues to be the Red Sox’ cleanup hitter in 2018. Here’s a look at the Sox’ projected opening day lineup.

1. Mookie Betts, RF

2. Andrew Benintendi, LF

3. Xander Bogaerts, SS

4. JD Martinez, DH

5. Hanley Ramirez, 1B

6. Rafael Devers, 3B

7. Christian Vazquez, C

8. Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

9. Eduardo Nunez, 2B