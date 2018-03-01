Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Boston

Robert Kraft kid - girlfriend latest: Patriots owner really the dad?

Rick Noel Lander gave birth to a child last year
By
Matt Burke
 Published : March 01, 2018
Robert Kraft, kid, girlfriend, Patriots, owner
A thrilled Ricki Noel Lander, right, with Robert Kraft and Tracy Morgan at NBA All-Star Weekend. Getty Images

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is denying he is the biological father of the child his girlfriend, Ricki Noel Lander, gave birth to last year.

"Last fall, Rick Noel Lander became the proud mother of a beautiful, healthy baby," a Patriots spokesperson told the Boston Globe. "While Robert Kraft is not the biological father, he is thrilled with Ricki's blessing of having a healthy child. With respect to her family's privacy, we will not be commenting any further."

Lander had not been seen often in Kraft's luxury box during Patriots games during the 2017 and the 2016, adding to speculation that the two had called it quits. But Lander has been popping back up in public recently as she attended NBA All-Star Weekend with Kraft two weeks ago and briefly appeared at the Super Bowl - see below pic.

 

Kraft is exactly double Lander's age as he is 76 and she is 38.

 
Tags:PatriotsNFL
 
You Might Also Like
Latest News

 
Trending