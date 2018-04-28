Sixers Celtics schedule - NBA playoffs (dates, start time)

The matchup everyone wanted for the NBA's second round of the playoffs is now official as the Philadelphia Sixers and the Boston Celtics will fight for the right to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Sixers and Celtics were heated rivals in the early days of the NBA as well as the 1980s where they had epic battles. Boston and Philly also had a seven game set the last time the Sixers made the playoffs in 2012.

In the 2018 showdown, the Celtics will be without stars Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward while Philly is riding high with their two young superstars, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

The Sixers dismissed the Heat in the first round while the Celtics dumped the Bucks in seven games.

Here is the tentative schedule for the semi-final series based on information we currently have. We will update if there are any changes.

Game 1: Monday, April 30 - Sixers at Celtics (8 p.m.)

Game 2: Thursday, May 3 - Sixers at Celtics (8 p.m.)

Game 3: Saturday, May 5 - Celtics at Sixers (8 p.m.)

Game 4: Monday, May 7 - Celtics at Sixers (8 p.m.)

Game 5: Wednesday, May 9 - Sixers at Celtics (8 p.m.)

Game 6: Friday, May 11 - Celtics at Sixers (8 p.m.)

Game 7: Sunday, May 13 - Sixers at Celtics (3:30 p.m.)