Steelers Texans Eagles Raiders free NFL live stream link

Christmas Day will feature two NFL games with playoff implications

When Christmas Day falls on a Monday, the NFL often likes to double dip. That is the case this year as two pro football games will be broadcast.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Texans in Houston with the game set for 4:30 p.m. on NBC TV.

The Oakland Raiders will play the Eagles in Philadelphia with the game set for 8:30 p.m., on ESPN.

You can watch the Steelers – Texans game on the NBC Sports live stream at this link.

You can watch the Raiders – Eagles game on the Watch ESPN live stream at this link.