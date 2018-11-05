Tom Brady outduels Aaron Rodgers, Patriots move to 7-2 on season

Tom Brady was a hair better than Aaron Rodgers Sunday night, particularly in the fourth quarter, as Brady's Patriots trumped Rodgers' Packers, 31 -17, at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots moved to 7-2 on the season while the Packers fell to 3-4. The Pats find themselves in a tight AFC race - looking up at the Kansas City Chiefs who are 8-1. There are two other 2-loss teams in the AFC as well in the Chargers (6-2) and Steelers (5-2-1).

Brady helped get New England to its seventh win on the season Sunday by completing 22-of-35 passes for 294 yards and a touchdown with no picks. He finished with a 99.0 passer rating.

Rodgers, meanwhile, was 24-of-43 passing for 259 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He finished with an 89.2 rating.

Contributing to the Pats' success on the offensive end was Cordarrelle Patterson, who once again saw significant time in the backfield. Patterson looked quite comfortable behind Brady, carrying the ball 11 times for 61 yards. He found the end zone once. James White scored two touchdowns.

The Patriots next play Tennessee and former New England linebacker Mike Vrabel, who is now head coach of the Titans.