Two Round NFL Mock Draft 2018: Baker Mayfield falls, Patriots go QB

With the Cleveland Browns letting it be known that they are a fan of Baker Mayfield, Mayfield is climbing up many NFL Mock Draft boards. Expect that trend to reverse post-NFL Combine, though.
Expect many of these big name rookie QBs to fall on draft day, with veteran QBs like Kirk Cousins, Case Keenum and Nick Foles available on the free market. The Eagles just won a Super Bowl having gone from 7-9 to 13-3, giving the current bottom tier of the NFL hope that a quick turnaround is right around the corner. The safest way to a quick turnaround, of course, is to ride a veteran quarterback all season long instead of throwing a rookie QB to the wolves.
1. Cleveland Browns: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
2. New York Giants: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State
3. Indianapolis Colts: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
4. Cleveland Browns: Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB, Alabama
5. Denver Broncos: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame
6. New York Jets: Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Marcus Davenport, DE, Texas – San Antonio
8. Chicago Bears: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
9. San Francisco 49ers: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
10. Oakland Raiders: Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
11. Miami Dolphins: Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
12. Cincinnati Bengals: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma
13. Washington Redskins: Vita Vea, NT, Washington
14. Green Bay Packers: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
15. Arizona Cardinals: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
16. Baltimore Ravens: Donte Jackson, CB, LSU
17. Los Angeles Chargers: Derwin James, S, Florida State
18. Seattle Seahawks: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
19. Dallas Cowboys: Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State
20. Detroit Lions: Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn
21. Buffalo Bills: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado
22. Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
23. Los Angeles Rams: Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA
24. Carolina Panthers: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
25. Tennessee Titans: Ronald Jones, RB, USC
26. Atlanta Falcons: Trenton Thompson, DT, Georgia
27. New Orleans Saints: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama
28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida
29. Jacksonville Jaguars: Billy Price, C, Ohio State
30. Minnesota Vikings: Arden Key, DE, LSU
31. New England Patriots: Harold Landry, LB, Boston College
32. Philadelphia Eagles: Sony Michel, RB, Georgia
33. Cleveland Browns: James Daniels, C, Iowa
34. New York Giants: Dorance Armstrong, DE, Kansas
35. Cleveland Browns: Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest
36. Indianapolis Colts: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
37. New York Jets: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State
38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
39. Chicago Bears: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
40. Denver Broncos: Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma
41. Oakland Raiders: Brian O’Neil, OT, Pittsburgh
42. Miami Dolphins: Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia
43. New England Patriots: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
44. Washington Redskins: RJ McIntosh, DT, Miami
45. Green Bay Packers: JC Jackson, CB, Maryland
46. Cincinnati Bengals: Sam Darnold, QB, USC
47. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Nelson, CB, Wisconsin
48. Los Angeles Chargers: Anthony Averett, CB, Alabama
49. New York Jets: Braden Smith, G, Auburn
50. Dallas Cowboys: DJ Chark, WR, LSU
51. Detroit Lions: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
52. Baltimore Ravens: Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State
53. Buffalo Bills: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M
54. Kansas City Chiefs: Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State
55. Carolina Panthers: Maurice Hurst, DE, Michigan
56. Buffalo Bills: Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina
57. Tennessee Titans: Connor Williams, OT, Texas
58. Atlanta Falcons: Justin Jones, DT, NC State
59. San Francisco 49ers: Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn
60. Pittsburgh Steelers: Will Hernandez, G, UTEP
61. Jacksonville Jaguars: DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State
62. Minnesota Vikings: Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia
63. New England Patriots: Antonio Callaway, WR, Florida
64. Cleveland Browns: Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame