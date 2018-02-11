Home
 
Two Round NFL Mock Draft 2018: Baker Mayfield falls, Patriots go QB

Our latest pro football mock
By
Matt Burke
 Published : February 11, 2018 | Updated : February 11, 2018
Baker Mayfield has drawn the eyes of the Cleveland Browns. Getty Images
With the Cleveland Browns letting it be known that they are a fan of Baker Mayfield, Mayfield is climbing up many NFL Mock Draft boards. Expect that trend to reverse post-NFL Combine, though.
 
Expect many of these big name rookie QBs to fall on draft day, with veteran QBs like Kirk Cousins, Case Keenum and Nick Foles available on the free market. The Eagles just won a Super Bowl having gone from 7-9 to 13-3, giving the current bottom tier of the NFL hope that a quick turnaround is right around the corner. The safest way to a quick turnaround, of course, is to ride a veteran quarterback all season long instead of throwing a rookie QB to the wolves.
 
1. Cleveland Browns: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
 
2. New York Giants: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State
 
3. Indianapolis Colts: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
 
4. Cleveland Browns: Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB, Alabama
 
5. Denver Broncos: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame
 
6. New York Jets: Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa
 
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Marcus Davenport, DE, Texas – San Antonio
 
8. Chicago Bears: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
 
9. San Francisco 49ers: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
 
10. Oakland Raiders: Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
 
11. Miami Dolphins: Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
 
12. Cincinnati Bengals: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma
 
13. Washington Redskins: Vita Vea, NT, Washington
 
14. Green Bay Packers: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
 
15. Arizona Cardinals: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
 
16. Baltimore Ravens: Donte Jackson, CB, LSU
 
17. Los Angeles Chargers: Derwin James, S, Florida State
 
18. Seattle Seahawks: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
 
19. Dallas Cowboys: Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State
 
20. Detroit Lions: Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn
 
21. Buffalo Bills: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado
 
22. Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
 
23. Los Angeles Rams: Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA
 
24. Carolina Panthers: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
 
25. Tennessee Titans: Ronald Jones, RB, USC
 
26. Atlanta Falcons: Trenton Thompson, DT, Georgia
 
27. New Orleans Saints: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama
 
28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida
 
29. Jacksonville Jaguars: Billy Price, C, Ohio State
 
30. Minnesota Vikings: Arden Key, DE, LSU 
 
31. New England Patriots: Harold Landry, LB, Boston College
 
32. Philadelphia Eagles: Sony Michel, RB, Georgia
 
33. Cleveland Browns: James Daniels, C, Iowa
 
34. New York Giants: Dorance Armstrong, DE, Kansas
 
35. Cleveland Browns: Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest
 
36. Indianapolis Colts: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
 
37. New York Jets: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State
 
38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
 
39. Chicago Bears: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
 
40. Denver Broncos: Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma
 
41. Oakland Raiders: Brian O’Neil, OT, Pittsburgh
 
42. Miami Dolphins: Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia
 
43. New England Patriots: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
 
44. Washington Redskins: RJ McIntosh, DT, Miami
 
45. Green Bay Packers: JC Jackson, CB, Maryland
 
46. Cincinnati Bengals: Sam Darnold, QB, USC
 
47. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Nelson, CB, Wisconsin
 
48. Los Angeles Chargers: Anthony Averett, CB, Alabama
 
49. New York Jets: Braden Smith, G, Auburn
 
50. Dallas Cowboys: DJ Chark, WR, LSU
 
51. Detroit Lions: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
 
52. Baltimore Ravens: Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State
 
53. Buffalo Bills: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M
 
54. Kansas City Chiefs: Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State
 
55. Carolina Panthers: Maurice Hurst, DE, Michigan
 
56. Buffalo Bills: Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina
 
57. Tennessee Titans: Connor Williams, OT, Texas
 
58. Atlanta Falcons: Justin Jones, DT, NC State
 
59. San Francisco 49ers: Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn
 
60. Pittsburgh Steelers: Will Hernandez, G, UTEP
 
61. Jacksonville Jaguars: DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State
 
62. Minnesota Vikings: Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia
 
63. New England Patriots: Antonio Callaway, WR, Florida
 
64. Cleveland Browns: Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame
 

 
