Two Round NFL Mock Draft 2018: Baker Mayfield falls, Patriots go QB

With the Cleveland Browns letting it be known that they are a fan of Baker Mayfield, Mayfield is climbing up many NFL Mock Draft boards. Expect that trend to reverse post-NFL Combine, though.

Expect many of these big name rookie QBs to fall on draft day, with veteran QBs like Kirk Cousins, Case Keenum and Nick Foles available on the free market. The Eagles just won a Super Bowl having gone from 7-9 to 13-3, giving the current bottom tier of the NFL hope that a quick turnaround is right around the corner. The safest way to a quick turnaround, of course, is to ride a veteran quarterback all season long instead of throwing a rookie QB to the wolves.

1. Cleveland Browns: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

2. New York Giants: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

3. Indianapolis Colts: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

4. Cleveland Browns: Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB, Alabama

5. Denver Broncos: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

6. New York Jets: Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Marcus Davenport, DE, Texas – San Antonio

8. Chicago Bears: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

9. San Francisco 49ers: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

10. Oakland Raiders: Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

11. Miami Dolphins: Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

12. Cincinnati Bengals: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

13. Washington Redskins: Vita Vea, NT, Washington

14. Green Bay Packers: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

15. Arizona Cardinals: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

16. Baltimore Ravens: Donte Jackson, CB, LSU

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Derwin James, S, Florida State

18. Seattle Seahawks: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

19. Dallas Cowboys: Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State

20. Detroit Lions: Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn

21. Buffalo Bills: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

22. Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

23. Los Angeles Rams: Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

24. Carolina Panthers: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

25. Tennessee Titans: Ronald Jones, RB, USC

26. Atlanta Falcons: Trenton Thompson, DT, Georgia

27. New Orleans Saints: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida

29. Jacksonville Jaguars: Billy Price, C, Ohio State

30. Minnesota Vikings: Arden Key, DE, LSU

31. New England Patriots: Harold Landry, LB, Boston College

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Sony Michel, RB, Georgia

33. Cleveland Browns: James Daniels, C, Iowa

34. New York Giants: Dorance Armstrong, DE, Kansas

35. Cleveland Browns: Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest

36. Indianapolis Colts: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

37. New York Jets: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

39. Chicago Bears: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

40. Denver Broncos: Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma

41. Oakland Raiders: Brian O’Neil, OT, Pittsburgh

42. Miami Dolphins: Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia

43. New England Patriots: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

44. Washington Redskins: RJ McIntosh, DT, Miami

45. Green Bay Packers: JC Jackson, CB, Maryland

46. Cincinnati Bengals: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

47. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Nelson, CB, Wisconsin

48. Los Angeles Chargers: Anthony Averett, CB, Alabama

49. New York Jets: Braden Smith, G, Auburn

50. Dallas Cowboys: DJ Chark, WR, LSU

51. Detroit Lions: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

52. Baltimore Ravens: Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

53. Buffalo Bills: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

54. Kansas City Chiefs: Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State

55. Carolina Panthers: Maurice Hurst, DE, Michigan

56. Buffalo Bills: Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

57. Tennessee Titans: Connor Williams, OT, Texas

58. Atlanta Falcons: Justin Jones, DT, NC State

59. San Francisco 49ers: Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn

60. Pittsburgh Steelers: Will Hernandez, G, UTEP

61. Jacksonville Jaguars: DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State

62. Minnesota Vikings: Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia

63. New England Patriots: Antonio Callaway, WR, Florida