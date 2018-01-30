Update: Patriots will surely use Philly Eagles leaked parade plans as motivation

The Eagles and the city of Philadelphia aren't exactly learning from their own history as championship parade details leaked out Tuesday, five days ahead of their Super Bowl LII matchup with the New England Patriots. Thirteen years ago, the same thing occurred and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick used it as motivation for the Patriots - reading his players the Philadelphia parade plans the night prior to the game. The Patriots wound up winning the contest, capturing their third Super Bowl title in four seasons. Start at 0:52.

Here is what Kyle Scott from CrossingBroad wrote Tuesday: "Dates ranging from Tuesday to Thursday have been discussed but city and event planners have been leaning towards a Wednesday, February 7 parade. Possible parade routes include a start at Broad and Pattison (with perhaps an event at Wells Fargo Center), with a trip up Broad Street, around City Hall, before ultimately finishing on the Ben Franklin Parkway in front of the Art Museum. Nothing is set in stone, however, and these details could change."

Traditionally, most winning Super Bowl cities wait until the Monday afternoon following the Super Bowl to reveal parade plans.