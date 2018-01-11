Updated NBA Mock Draft 2018: Bulls go Michael Porter, Celtics go Luka Doncic

The Atlanta Hawks are winning the NBA tank game so far in 2018 but look out for the Orlando Magic, who have dropped six straight and are now jockeying for the No. 1 overall pick. In our latest NBA Mock Draft, we have the Hawks nabbing Marvin Bagley with the top pick as he has played brilliantly in the past few weeks for Duke. We have the Magic going with big man DeAndre Ayton of Arizona, a player that is shooting up NBA draft boards.

The Celtics look like they’ll get lucky and get the Lakers first round pick this year and Luka Doncic of Slovenia would fit nicely on their current team. This is not Darko Milicic Redux, here. Doncic already has an NBA body and his game is incredibly polished for being just 18-years-old.

“I’ve seen a lot of players, they get hyped and then kind of lose control,” said current Miami Heat star Goran Dragic, who is mentoring Doncic, in a recent ESPN piece “It gets in their heads. In a few years you don’t even hear from them anymore. I don’t think that’s going to happen with Luka.”

The Celtics are just fine with trotting out multiple guards and the thought of a team having to guard Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Doncic should give opposing NBA teams nightmares.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls aren’t doing a great Philadelphia 76ers impersonation this year as they won a bunch of games recently. If they wind up somewhere around No. 7, however, it’s not the end of the world as a player like Michael Porter – slated as the consensus No. 1 pick just two months ago – could fall to them. Porter had back surgery in November but it already looks like he’ll be available for Missouri down the stretch this season. When healthy, Porter is still the best prospect in this draft.

1. Atlanta Hawks: Marvin Bagley, PF, Duke

2. Boston Celtics: Luka Doncic, SG, Slovenia

3. Orlando Magic: DeAndre Ayton, C, Arizona

4. Memphis Grizzlies: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma

5. Sacramento Kings: Mikal Bridges, SG, Villanova

6. Dallas Mavericks: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas

7. Chicago Bulls: Michael Porter, SF, Missouri

8. Charlotte Hornets: Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama

9. Cleveland Cavaliers: Jaren Jackson Jr., PF, Michigan State

10. Phoenix Suns: Wendell Carter, PF, Duke

11. Utah Jazz: Bruno Fernando, PF, Maryland

12. Los Angeles Clippers: Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama

13. Philadelphia 76ers: Miles Bridges, PF, Michigan State

14. New York Knicks: Kevin Knox, SF, Kentucky

15. New Orleans Pelicans: Robert Williams, PF, Texas A&M

16. Portland Trail Blazers: Chimezie Metu, PF, USC

17. Indiana Pacers: Lagerald Vick, SG, Kansas

18. Denver Nuggets: Tra Holder, PG, Arizona State

19. Phoenix Suns: Jarred Vanderbilt, SF, Kentucky

20. Minnesota Timberwolves: Dzanan Musa, SF, Bosnia

21. Milwaukee Bucks: Rawle Alkins, SG, Arizona

22. Washington Wizards: Lonnie Walker, SG, Miami

23. Detroit Pistons: Trevon Duval, PG, Duke

24. Atlanta Hawks: Hamidou Diallo, SG, Kentucky

25. Cleveland Cavaliers: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky

26. San Antonio Spurs: Grayson Allen, SG, Duke

27. Brooklyn Nets: Brandon McCoy, C, UNLV

28. Atlanta Hawks: Isaac Bonga, SF, Germany

29. Boston Celtics: Troy Brown, SG, Oregon

30. Golden State Warriors: Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova