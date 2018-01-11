Updated NBA Mock Draft 2018: Bulls go Michael Porter, Celtics go Luka Doncic

The Atlanta Hawks are winning the NBA tank game so far in 2018 but look out for the Orlando Magic, who have dropped six straight and are now jockeying for the No. 1 overall pick. In our latest NBA Mock Draft, we have the Hawks nabbing Marvin Bagley with the top pick as he has played brilliantly in the past few weeks for Duke. We have the Magic going with big man DeAndre Ayton of Arizona, a player that is shooting up NBA draft boards.
The Celtics look like they’ll get lucky and get the Lakers first round pick this year and Luka Doncic of Slovenia would fit nicely on their current team. This is not Darko Milicic Redux, here. Doncic already has an NBA body and his game is incredibly polished for being just 18-years-old.
“I’ve seen a lot of players, they get hyped and then kind of lose control,” said current Miami Heat star Goran Dragic, who is mentoring Doncic, in a recent ESPN piece “It gets in their heads. In a few years you don’t even hear from them anymore. I don’t think that’s going to happen with Luka.”
The Celtics are just fine with trotting out multiple guards and the thought of a team having to guard Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Doncic should give opposing NBA teams nightmares.
Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls aren’t doing a great Philadelphia 76ers impersonation this year as they won a bunch of games recently. If they wind up somewhere around No. 7, however, it’s not the end of the world as a player like Michael Porter – slated as the consensus No. 1 pick just two months ago – could fall to them. Porter had back surgery in November but it already looks like he’ll be available for Missouri down the stretch this season. When healthy, Porter is still the best prospect in this draft.
1. Atlanta Hawks: Marvin Bagley, PF, Duke
2. Boston Celtics: Luka Doncic, SG, Slovenia
3. Orlando Magic: DeAndre Ayton, C, Arizona
4. Memphis Grizzlies: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma
5. Sacramento Kings: Mikal Bridges, SG, Villanova
6. Dallas Mavericks: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas
7. Chicago Bulls: Michael Porter, SF, Missouri
8. Charlotte Hornets: Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama
9. Cleveland Cavaliers: Jaren Jackson Jr., PF, Michigan State
10. Phoenix Suns: Wendell Carter, PF, Duke
11. Utah Jazz: Bruno Fernando, PF, Maryland
12. Los Angeles Clippers: Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama
13. Philadelphia 76ers: Miles Bridges, PF, Michigan State
14. New York Knicks: Kevin Knox, SF, Kentucky
15. New Orleans Pelicans: Robert Williams, PF, Texas A&M
16. Portland Trail Blazers: Chimezie Metu, PF, USC
17. Indiana Pacers: Lagerald Vick, SG, Kansas
18. Denver Nuggets: Tra Holder, PG, Arizona State
19. Phoenix Suns: Jarred Vanderbilt, SF, Kentucky
20. Minnesota Timberwolves: Dzanan Musa, SF, Bosnia
21. Milwaukee Bucks: Rawle Alkins, SG, Arizona
22. Washington Wizards: Lonnie Walker, SG, Miami
23. Detroit Pistons: Trevon Duval, PG, Duke
24. Atlanta Hawks: Hamidou Diallo, SG, Kentucky
25. Cleveland Cavaliers: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky
26. San Antonio Spurs: Grayson Allen, SG, Duke
27. Brooklyn Nets: Brandon McCoy, C, UNLV
28. Atlanta Hawks: Isaac Bonga, SF, Germany
29. Boston Celtics: Troy Brown, SG, Oregon
30. Golden State Warriors: Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova