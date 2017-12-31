Updated NFL Playoff Schedule: Patriots Steelers Eagles playoffs

The Patriots will open up their 2017 - 2018 NFL playoff slate the weekend of January 13 with a game likely on Saturday afternoon. The Philadelphia Eagles will likely get the primetime nod on Saturday night. The Patriots have started the playoffs on Saturday the past four postseasons, playing the Texans in the primetime spot last year and playing the Chiefs (2015) and Ravens (2014) in the years prior. The last time the Patriots played on a Sunday in the Divisional Round was 2013 when they hosted the Texans.

Here is a look at the full NFL playoffs schedule, which will be updated throughout Sunday afternoon.

Saturday, January 6

Wild Card Game 1 (4:35 p.m, ESPN)

Wild Card Game 2 (8:15 p.m., NBC)

Sunday, January 7

Wild Card Game 3 (1:05 p.m, FOX)

Wild Card Game 4 (4:40 p.m., CBS)

Saturday, January 13

Divisional Round Game 1 (4:35 p.m., CBS)

Divisional Round Game 2 (8:15 p.m., NBC)

Sunday, January 14

Divisional Round Game 3 (1:05 p.m., FOX)

Divisional Round Game 4 (4:40 p.m., CBS)

Sunday, January 21

AFC Championship Game (3:05 p.m., CBS)

NFC Championship Game (6:40 p.m., FOX)

Sunday, February 4

Super Bowl LII in Minnesota (6:30 p.m., NBC)