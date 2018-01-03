Vikings favored over Patriots in Super Bowl LI: More NFL playoffs odds

Super Bowl LII is a month away and there are already spreads and odds on the big game, regardless of matchup.
The New England Patriots are favored over all potential opponents, except for the Minnesota Vikings who are currently -1 favorites, according to BetDSI.eu. The Vikings get the bump because they would be playing a “home game” at US Bank Stadium in Minnesota. If the Vikings advance to the Super Bowl this year, they would be the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl game on their home turf.
Here is a look at all the other potential Super Bowl spreads, courtesy of BetDSI.eu.
Super Bowl LII Potential Spreads
Eagles vs. Patriots (-7.5)
Eagles vs. Steelers (-4.5)
Eagles vs. Jaguars (-3)
Eagles vs. Chiefs (-3.5)
Eagles (-2.5) vs. Titans
Eagles (-3) vs. Bills
Vikings (-1) vs. Patriots
Vikings (-4) vs. Steelers
Vikings (-6) vs. Jaguars
Vikings (-6.5) vs. Chiefs
Vikings (-10.5) vs. Titans
Vikings (-11) vs. Bills
Rams vs. Patriots (-2.5)
Rams (-1) vs. Steelers
Rams ( -2.5) vs. Jaguars
Rams (-3) vs. Chiefs
Rams (-7.5) vs. Titans
Rams (-8) vs. Bills
Saints vs. Patriots (-3.5)
Saints vs. Steelers (PK)
Saints (-1.5) vs. Jaguars
Saints (-2) vs. Chiefs
Saints (-6.5) vs. Titans
Saints (-7) vs. Bills
Panthers vs. Patriots (-6)
Panthers vs. Steelers (-3)
Panthers vs. Jaguars (-1.5)
Panthers vs. Chiefs (-1)
Panthers (-3.5) vs. Titans
Panthers (-4) vs. Bills
Falcons vs. Patriots (-5)
Falcons vs. Steelers (-1.5)
Falcons vs. Jaguars (PK)
Falcons (-1) vs. Chiefs
Falcons (-4.5) vs. Titans
Falcons (-5.5) vs. Bills