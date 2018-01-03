Home
 
Vikings favored over Patriots in Super Bowl LI: More NFL playoffs odds

The big game is now just a month away
By
Matt Burke
 Published : January 03, 2018
Vikings, favored, over, Patriots, Super Bowl
The Vikings could very well host Super Bowl 52 in Minnesota. Getty Images

Super Bowl LII is a month away and there are already spreads and odds on the big game, regardless of matchup.

The New England Patriots are favored over all potential opponents, except for the Minnesota Vikings who are currently -1 favorites, according to BetDSI.eu. The Vikings get the bump because they would be playing a “home game” at US Bank Stadium in Minnesota. If the Vikings advance to the Super Bowl this year, they would be the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl game on their home turf.

Here is a look at all the other potential Super Bowl spreads, courtesy of BetDSI.eu.

 

Super Bowl LII Potential Spreads

Eagles vs. Patriots (-7.5)

Eagles vs. Steelers (-4.5)

Eagles vs. Jaguars (-3)

Eagles vs. Chiefs (-3.5)

Eagles (-2.5) vs. Titans

Eagles (-3) vs. Bills

 

Vikings (-1) vs. Patriots

Vikings (-4) vs. Steelers

Vikings (-6) vs. Jaguars

Vikings (-6.5) vs. Chiefs

Vikings (-10.5) vs. Titans

Vikings (-11) vs. Bills

 

Rams vs. Patriots (-2.5)

Rams (-1) vs. Steelers

Rams ( -2.5) vs. Jaguars

Rams (-3) vs. Chiefs

Rams (-7.5) vs. Titans

Rams (-8) vs. Bills

 

Saints vs. Patriots (-3.5)

Saints vs. Steelers (PK)

Saints (-1.5) vs. Jaguars

Saints (-2) vs. Chiefs

Saints (-6.5) vs. Titans

Saints (-7) vs. Bills

 

Panthers vs. Patriots (-6)

Panthers vs. Steelers (-3)

Panthers vs. Jaguars (-1.5)

Panthers vs. Chiefs (-1)

Panthers (-3.5) vs. Titans

Panthers (-4) vs. Bills

 

Falcons vs. Patriots (-5)

Falcons vs. Steelers (-1.5)

Falcons vs. Jaguars (PK)

Falcons (-1) vs. Chiefs 

Falcons (-4.5) vs. Titans

Falcons (-5.5) vs. Bills

 
