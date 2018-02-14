What did Shaun White do? (NSFW dick pics link, more)

A refresher on what snowboarder Shaun White was accused of by Lena Zawaideh – a drummer in White’s bad band, “Bad Things.” (Disclaimer: The Holier-than-thou Olympics crowd does not want you to read this).

In a 2016 complaint, White was said to have pressured Zawaideh into joining the band and then he allegedly began harassing her and trying to control her appearance. The harassment is said to have included White constantly showing her pornographic videos either in person or in text messages. White allegedly would often show her pictures of other men’s penises and even videos of two people murdering a bear and having sex on top of it. Zawaideh also claimed that White showed her as a hardcore porn involving a priest, a nun and feces, titled, ”Church of Fudge.”

For uncensored NSFW pics that White sent Zawaideh, click here for the link.

Name shame

God bless people with unfortunate names.

The worst one I ever heard was a girl named, “Beverly Garbage.” It truly takes a tough cookie to stick that one out without taking several trips to the Social Security office.

In the sports world, a Baltimore sports broadcaster named, “Gerry Sandusky” has been misidentified on Twitter for years because he has the same name as the Penn State dirtbag.

And this week, new Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance was told to “rot in prison!!!” by one Twitter user who confused him with disgraced gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

At least Nance was kind about it, writing back: “Wrong guy bud … you’re looking for the gymnastics guy.”

Seriously, why was Malcolm benched?

The only logical theory I’ve heard so far regarding the benching of Malcolm Butler in the Super Bowl by Bill Belichick is as follows: Belichick truly did want Eric Rowe starting the game as a way to initially confuse the Eagles. When Belichick told Butler that plan, Butler flipped out because he didn’t officially get to “start” in the Super Bowl.

It’s then that Belichick’s stubbornness arose, and he basically said to himself, “To hell with this guy” and made him sit and watch the Super Bowl from the sidelines the entire game.