When will Tom Brady's Tom vs Time final episode air?

The last installment of the quarterback's Facebook series will finally hit the web.

Fans have been patiently waiting to see the final episode of Tom Brady's "Tom vs Time," and now we finally know when it will air.

A trailer for chapter six of the Facebook docuseries hit the web on Wednesday morning, featuring an intimate look at how the Patriots quarterback dealt with losing to the Eagles in the Super Bowl. The episode was originally set to air much earlier, however, it was delayed and re-edited following New England's loss to Philadelphia last month.

Patriots nation will finally get to see the final installment beginning at noon on Monday, March 12.

"In the end, the Patriots fan in me didn’t get the storybook ending I desperately craved for our series 'Tom vs Time,'" series creator Gotham Chopra said in a release. "But instead I got a moment in which our main hero - Tom - would learn something pretty valuable in the loss. Hard to lament too much about that."

Watch the trailer for Tom Brady's 'Tom vs Time' finale episode

According to the episode description, the upcoming video will "follow Tom on his wild ride through the playoffs - and watch as he deals with the emotional fallout from losing a tough game on the biggest stage."

While the recent loss wasn't Brady's first defeat in a Super Bowl, it definitely stung pretty hard, considering his children were in attendance for the big game. The quarterback explained how his kids reacted to the loss in a clip shared on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday.

"That was the first time that I had seen my kids really react in that way," Brady said while talking about his children crying over the defeat. "They were sad for me and sad for the Patriots."

Tom Brady talks Super Bowl loss and how he's using defeat as a lesson for his kids: "We don't always win. We try our best and sometimes it doesn't go the way we want." pic.twitter.com/5sqJIdb49h — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 7, 2018

The moment did provide a learning lesson for Brady's kids.

""We don't always win," he told his children. "We try our best and sometimes it doesn't go the way we want."