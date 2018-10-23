Who will throw first pitch at World Series for Red Sox versus Dodgers?

James Taylor is set to sing the National Anthem at Fenway Park in Game 1 of the World Series but who will throw out the first pitch? The idea was floated of current Los Angeles Dodgers manager and Red Sox playoff hero Dave Roberts throwing out the first pitch to current Sox manager Dave Roberts, but that is likely too odd even for the ceremony-obsessed Boston ownership group. Roberts, for at least the next week, will be the enemy in Boston despite having stole that base against the Yankees 14 years ago.

The most likely candidates to throw out the first pitch in Game 1 Tuesday are either Pedro Martinez or David Ortiz, with the good money on Big Papi. Ortiz was all over the place last year in the first Big Papi hangover year but has mostly kept away from Fenway Park in 2018. Pedro is always a good option.

Other former Red Sox players or managers to consider are Carl Yasztremski, Carlton Fisk, Terry Francona, Jason Varitek and Jonathan Papelbon. The Sox have been honoring the five year anniversary of the 2013 World Series champions this year as well, so a player like Koji Uehara is a top choice as well.

Some wild cards include Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, hip hop artist and Red Sox fan Cardi B, rapper and Sox fan Lil’ Wayne, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick or Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

In the slim to none category is Celtics legend Larry Bird, who could “welcome back” Dodgers part-owner Magic Johnson to Boston. Bird has rarely shown up in Boston since his playing days ended, however, and isn’t one for spectacle. That would be the best get for the Sox to throw out the first pitch.

One last possibility is beloved Red Sox television announcer Jerry Remy, who again is battling cancer.