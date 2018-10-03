Braves Dodgers free live stream - MLB baseball game streaming

Hyun Jin Ryu will get the ball for the Dodgers in Game 1. Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers will square off in Game 1 of their ALDS series on Thursday night with the game being broadcast nationally on MLB Network. First pitch is set for 8:37 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Mike Foltynewicz will get the ball for the Braves in the first game of the series. He has a 13-10 record with a 2.85 ERA so far this season. Foltynewicz racked up 202 strike outs on the season and had a WHIP of 1.08.

Los Angeles will trot out Hyun-Jin Ryu, who has a 7-3 record with a 1.97 ERA. Ryu struck out 89 batters this season and had a 1.01 WHIP. The Dodgers raised some eyebrows around baseball by not starting ace Clayton Kershaw in Game 1 but Kershaw is now set to start Game 2. Kershaw can opt out of his deal when the season comes to a close.

“Honestly I haven’t thought about it,” Kershaw told the Los Angeles Times. “I can’t give an answer because I really don’t know what’s ahead. I know we got playoffs ahead. It’s been a good distraction and if we weren’t making the playoffs I probably would’ve put a lot more thought into where we’re going and where I’m going personally. But right now I can’t do it. There’s not enough room up there for both.”

Kershaw had some back issues this season but still earned a 2.73 ERA this season. He would be available in a potential Game 5 if the series goes that far. Game 2 of the series is set for Friday in Los Angeles before the series shifts to Atlanta for Game 3 on Sunday.

