BREAKING NEWS: Eagles trade for Seahawks DE Michael Bennett

Did the rich just get richer?

The Eagles, known for being among the NFL's most active traders in recent years, made a move to bolster their already stoud defensive line when ESPN's Adam Schefter and Josina Anderson reported Wednesday.

Breaking: Seahawks are trading DE Michael Bennett and a 7th-round pick to Eagles for a 5th-round pick and WR Marcus Johnson. (via @AdamSchefter & @JosinaAnderson) pic.twitter.com/gp2P15XbtB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 7, 2018

Schefter, an NFL insider, seemed pretty in favor of the trade tweeting: "Here’s the Eagles’ new third-down pass rush: Michael Bennett and Fletcher Cox on the inside, Derek Barnett and Brandon Graham on the outside."

The deal has Philly sending a fifth round pick and Marcus Johnson (a rarely used wide receiver) out to Seattle in exchange for Bennett and a seventh round pick.

Bennett — a three time Pro Bowler — has been the subject of trade rumors for a few weeks and is 32 years old. Last season he had 8.5 sacks — upping his impressive career total to 54.

Bennett's current contract has him earning a base salary of $1,650,000 and a roster bonus of $5,000,000, while carrying a cap hit of $8,387,500. It is assumed that the Eagles will get savings for this by cutting ties with, or trading Vinny Curry who plays the same position and carries an $11 million cap hit. Making a new deal with Brandon Graham, another defensive end, could also loosen up some room. Beau Allen is also expected to leave as a free agent.

Bennett is also, essentially, on a one-year contract. With a stacked roster like the Eagles, the team is in a place where it can afford to give aging veterans short deals as they make a push for a second Super Bowl title next season.

The lineman will fit in perfectly in the Eagles' locker room, joining one of the more progressive and outspoken teams on social issues with Malcolm Jenking and Chris Long leading the charge for justice in the politically-charged NFL. Bennett has been an outspoken critic of police abuse of minorities.

With by parting ways with their fifth round pick but adding a seventh, the Eagles now have the 32nd overall sepection, plus two fourth rounders, one sixth and one seventh round choice in the 2018 NFL draft next month.