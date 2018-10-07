Brewers Rockies free live stream, TV Game 3 NLDS

Christian Yelich, Lorenzo Cain and the Brewers look to sweep the Rockies on Sunday. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers are one win away from their first NLCS appearance since 2011 as they look to sweep the Colorado Rockies in Game 3 of the NLDS on Sunday.

Colorado returns home to Coors Field in hopes that some home cooking will help get their offense clicking. In a one-game playoff loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, a win over the Chicago Cubs in the NL Wild Card Game and the first two games of the NLDS, all of which came on the road, the Rockies have scored just six runs.

The hitter-friendly ballpark that is Coors Field offers the promise of the Rockies offense returning to form. Just look at the home and away splits this year:

Rockies 2018 away stats: .225 team average, .295 on-base percentage, .370 slugging percentage

Rockies 2018 home stats: .287 team average, .350 on-base percentage, .503 slugging percentage

Wade Miley will get the start for the Brewers on Sunday in an attempt to shut the Rockies down one last time. The 31-year-old righty is coming off the best season of his career, going 5-2 with a 2.57 ERA in 16 starts. He never had an ERA lower than 3.33 in his eight-year career.

But he'll have his hands full against a lineup whose backs are against the wall that features Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon.

The Rockies will counter with German Marquez, a 23-year-old righty who put together a career-best 14 wins and 3.77 ERA this season. He's had some problems with the Brewers this season, though. In two starts, he's allowed seven runs in 11.2 innings for a 5.40 ERA.

Against an offense led by the red-hot Christian Yelich, who will likely be named National League MVP, things understandably are looking grim for the Rockies.

Here is how you can catch Game 3 on Sunday evening.

Brewers vs. Rockies NLDS Game 3 viewing information

Date: Sunday, Oct. 7

Time: 4:37 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

Pay-to-Watch Live Stream: MLB.tv, fuboTV

Free Live Stream: Reddit