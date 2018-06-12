Bronny James - son of LeBron James - to go to school at Sierra Canyon?

This summer is not only big for LeBron, but for his oldest son Bronny too.

LeBron James Jr. aka Bronny, left, will play a role in where his dad will play next. (Photo: Getty Images)

Social media was abuzz on Monday as NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton announced where LeBron James Jr. aka Bronny was going to take his talents to for school.

Payton told Sheena Quick of BlackSportsOnline that LeBron James will be sending his 13-year-old son to Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, located in Northwest Los Angeles.

When news circulated about this, it further fueled the LeBron to Los Angeles rumors.

James, who will most likely be a free agent in the next few weeks, has two homes in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. The Lakers along with the Philadelphia 76ers appear to be the two teams competing for James’ services.

However, officials at the Sierra Canyon School told Spectrum Sportsnet NBA reporter Chris Palmer that Bronny James has not committed to the school.

Sierra Canyon has a good boys’ basketball program that boasts KJ Martin (Kenyon Martin’s son) and Scottie Pippen Jr. (Scottie Pippen’s son), who will be seniors next season.

Nevertheless, expect to hear these types of rumors circulating as people try to figure out where LeBron is heading next.

In his final press conference after Game 4 of the NBA Finals, James made it clear that not only his wife, Savannah, but his children (Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri) will have a say on where they will be living next.

“My boys were a lot younger last time I made a decision like this,” James said (h/t Mercury News). “I have a teenage boy, a pre-teen (boy), and a little girl … sitting down and considering everything, my family will be a big part of whatever I decide to do.”

While the elder James’ next destination is important to his legacy, it is also important to Bronny. When you search Bronny or LeBron James Jr. on YouTube, you see a ton of clips of him dominating his age group on the basketball court.

With that being known, many high school basketball teams would love to have Bronny attending their schools. Not just because who his father is, but the attention the younger James would garner.

It is imperative for James to not only put Bronny in a good school for academics, but for basketball purposes as well.

