Browns DE Myles Garrett calls out Kevin Durant for joining Golden State

The Browns defensive end went after Kevin Durant in a radio interview, saying that his move to the Warriors broke the NBA.

Two summers ago, superstar forward Kevin Durant stunned the entire sports world and joined the Golden State Warriors. At the time, the Warriors had won 73 games and beat his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games in the Western Conference Finals.

Many sports fans were not happy with Durant’s decision and thought that he was taking the easy way out to win a championship. Fast forward to June 2018 and Durant is a two-time NBA champion and two-time NBA Finals MVP.

Even though he has reached a certain success to this point, his decision still bothers some people wrong the way to this day.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is a part of that crowd and voiced his opinion in an interview on WKRK-92.3 in Cleveland on Thursday.

"KD broke the league,” he said (h/t ESPN). Garrett mentioned that when LeBron James joined the Miami Heat back in 2010, it was different because they had to find the right chemistry.

Garrett was asked by hosts Ken Carman and Anthony Lima if he watched the NBA Finals, which led the former No. 1 pick to the throw Durant under the bus.

Later in the interview, Garrett said that he would never make a move like Durant because he’s too competitive and doesn’t want to ride on no one’s coattails.

"If I were him I would've never made a move like that in the first place," he explained. "Me, I'm too competitive to try and ride on somebody's coattails to get a W. But for him, you might as well stay at the spot you're at now. There's no point in leaving since you've already taken that moniker where he's been called the snake and cupcake and all that.”

Garrett probably just received a few cool points from the Cleveland sports fan base for his comments on Durant, but at a certain point, you have to get over his decision.

However, if you are a Browns fan, you have to feel pretty confident that the former No. 1 overall pick will be on the team, no matter how bad things get.

Unless, Garrett wants to join a star-studded team to win a Super Bowl in his prime, which in that case he would be pulling a “Kevin Durant.”